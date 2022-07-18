Evacuations lifted for wildfire near Clearwater River Casino near Lewiston

Evacuations orders were lifted in Nez Perce County on Monday morning after a wildfire broke out on the hillside overlooking Clearwater River Casino, just north of U.S. Highway 95.

Fire crews were working to establish a perimeter around the burn at about 6 a.m., Nez Perce County Emergency Management said on its Facebook page. The fire had burned 2,000 acres by Monday afternoon, according to the Idaho Department of Lands.

The fire began around 11:30 p.m. Sunday and spread along the hillside, potentially due to a lightning strike, Nez Perce Tribe spokeswoman Kayeloni Scott said.

The Clearwater River Casino, nearby RV park and residential areas, about five miles east of Lewiston, initially were evacuated and that portion of U.S. 95 closed after midnight. The road reopened at about 5 a.m., Scott said.

The fire is located north of U.S. 95 between Granite Lane and Beardy Gulch. Drivers are asked to use caution when driving through this portion of the highway and reduce their speeds, Nez Perce County Emergency Management said.

No buildings were damaged and no injuries were reported, Scott said.