Letters for July 18, 2022

Thank you, Spokane!

You should be so proud of our brand new downtown library. This is truly an investment toward educating all our citizens who desire help. I attended the grand opening of the Central Library and what a gift it is!

If you want to start a business, there is a room and help for that. If you want a quiet room for a conference meeting with all the technology available, there’s a room for that. If you want to sit and relax and play chess with a friend, there are chess boards, pieces, comfy table and chairs for that. If you wish for your child to play with others in a safe and friendly atmosphere there are lots of whole body experiences just waiting for your family. If you’d like to learn how to produce your own podcast, wow, there’s a space and help to teach you that. I even met the full-time social worker who will be there every weekday to help folks who need some support. Finally, some help for the homeless in a safe and friendly environment!

There’s a used book store and the New Leaf Café provides job training for women with barriers to traditional employment. Community Court will now be here as well. Production, recording and video studios. KYRS, our local community radio station. A 256-capacity combined event space on the first floor.

I hope that every voter will take the time to tour this amazing facility that will educate and motivate everyone who visits.

Mary Naber

Spokane

Spokane’s form of government





In January 2001, after 40 years under the council-manager form government, the city of Spokane changed to the strong mayor form of government. This was only after considerable discussion and a vote of its residents. In my personal opinion, I get the feeling that there is now a very obvious attempt to move to a strong council-weak mayor form of government with little or no discussion and no vote of those governed.

Gordon Budke

Spokane