Spokane Police officer killed in Priest Lake golf cart crash identified

The Spokane Police officer who was killed in a Priest Lake golf cart crash has been identified as Cpl. Jeff McCollough. McCollough, 52, had been with the police department for 22 years, according to a statement.

“The loss is understandably shocking and heart-wrenching for the friends and family of Jeff, as well as SPD as a whole,” a statement from the department reads. “Jeff was a beloved colleague and dedicated public servant.”

The department declined to release any further information about McCollough, citing the family’s request for privacy.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. Friday on West Lakeshore Road in the Priest Lake area, according to the Idaho State Police. The driver, a 57-year-old woman, lost control of the golf cart while driving south and it rolled.

All of the occupants were from the Spokane area. The 57-year-old woman was driving with four passengers: McCollough, a 52-year-old female, a 56-year-old male and a 45-year-old male. One of the injured passengers is also a Spokane Police officer. The Idaho State Police has not yet disclosed the names of the other people involved in the crash.

McCollough was hired by the department in 1999. The Spokane Police Department declined Monday to provide any information about McCollough’s career.

The Idaho State Police did not respond to requests for comment on the investigation, nor did the agency indicate if impairment was a factor in the crash.