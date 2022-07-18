State troopers seek witnesses for Interstate 90 road-rage shooting investigation

The Washington State Patrol are seeking witnesses to a fatal shooting that took place on Interstate 90 Friday night.

At 9:40 p.m., the Washington State Patrol received reports of a road-rage incident in the eastbound lanes of I-90 near Thor and Freya streets, and subsequent reports of a shooting, according to a news release.

Troopers responded to the area and discovered the shooting victim had crashed through a fence off the eastbound Sprague exit ramp, according to the release. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and has only been identified as an adult.

WSP Trooper Ryan Senger told The Spokesman-Review Saturday that WSP is looking for a Black male driver who brandished a firearm and was driving a white Chevrolet passenger car, possibly a Malibu.

The incident is under investigation and WSP is asking anyone who witnessed the incident, or may have information related to it, to contact WSP detective Troy Corkins at (509) 904-5092 or Troy.Corkins@wsp.wa.gov.