Washington State football program hires California prep coach Stacey Ford as recruiting director

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

PULLMAN – Washington State’s football program filled a vacant seat in its recruiting department, selecting Southern California prep coach Stacey Ford to take the director’s chair that had been left unoccupied for the past month.

WSU announced the hire over Twitter on Monday.

Ford joins WSU after spending the 2021 season as defensive coordinator at Warren High in Downey, California. He replaces Marco Regalado, who stepped down from his post as WSU director of recruiting in early June to move back to his home state and join the recruiting staff at Rice University in Houston.

Ford’s defense at Warren – a talent-rich program in the Los Angeles metro – surrendered only 96 points in nine games last year. The Bears went 8-1, falling only to Corona del Mar 42-35 in the CIF Southern Section Division 2 playoffs.

Additional details about Ford’s coaching background have yet to be publicized. The Cougs surely saw an opportunity to boost their influence in Southern California – one of their favorite recruiting areas.