Coroner identifies Spokane 14-year-old who drowned at Post Falls park

The Kootenai County Coroner released the identity of the Spokane teenager who drowned Saturday at Corbin Park in Post Falls.

Henry Jack, 14, was found in 10 feet of water in the Spokane River, according to a Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The investigation is ongoing, but there was nothing suspicious about the incident, the release said.

Authorities were called to the park, just south of Interstate 90, around 9 p.m., the sheriff’s office said in a previous release. Family members reported the boy had been missing for an hour. Some of his clothing was found on the beach near the water, the release said.

A dive team recovered the teen’s body 20 feet from shore just before 11 p.m.

Anyone with information about the drowning is asked to contact Det. Chris Kerzman at (208) 446-1366 or at ckerzman@kcgov.us.