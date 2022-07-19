Full-fire ban in effect starting Friday at Lake Roosevelt National Recreation Area

All fires at Lake Roosevelt National Recreation Area are prohibited, effective Friday, until further notice, according to the National Park Service.

No open flames are permitted at the Coulee Dam, Washington, recreation area, the agency said in a news release. This includes all fires in NPS-provided fire rings and boxes, shoreline fires, charcoal fires, tiki torches, incense burners, candles and propane campfires.

Self-contained propane or gas stoves and lanterns are still allowed during the fire ban. Call (509) 754-7893 for the most current information.

Fireworks are always prohibited at the recreation area, according to NPS.