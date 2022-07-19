Male robbed, stabbed early Tuesday in downtown Spokane; suspect arrested, jailed

A victim said a man accosted him, demanded his property and stabbed him as he tried to flee from the attacker early Tuesday morning in downtown Spokane.

Ronald Williams, 39, was booked into Spokane County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery, according to the Spokane Police Department’s Facebook page.

Officers responded shortly after 2 a.m. to the 700 block of West Third Avenue for a reported stabbing, the post said. Police found the victim, who appeared to have a “superficial wound.”

Officers quickly located Williams nearby, according to the Facebook page. Williams had some of the victim’s belongings and was identified as the culprit.

Williams remained in jail as of Tuesday afternoon. He is a felon with a criminal history that includes robbery and weapons offenses, police said in the post.