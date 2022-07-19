Medical examiner releases more details on shooting death of man over Fourth of July weekend in northwest Spokane
July 19, 2022 Updated Tue., July 19, 2022 at 8:55 p.m.
The Spokane County Medical Examiner released new details on the shooting death of a 36-year-old man Fourth of July weekend in northwest Spokane.
Michael Materne died of a gunshot wound of the left upper extremity and torso, the medical examiner said on its website. The manner was homicide.
Materne’s age was misstated in Saturday’s edition of The Spokesman-Review because of an age error printed in court documents.
Stacy L. Gerber, 32, is wanted for second-degree murder in the shooting.
Materne and Gerber, Materne’s ex-girlfriend, were arguing July 3 in an alley behind Materne’s residence in the 5300 block of North Belt Street, according to search warrant documents. The argument escalated into a fight over control of a handgun. A bullet fired from the gun struck the ceiling of a 2015 GMC Yukon, in which Gerber was a passenger when she arrived at the alley.
One witness who was with Materne told police Materne, who appeared to be uninjured by the gunshot, walked away from the vehicle toward his garage after the bullet fired. The witness said as the GMC left from the back of the house, he heard more gunshots and saw Materne fall to the ground.
