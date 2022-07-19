Medical examiner ID’s victim in fatal road-rage shooting on I-90
July 19, 2022 Updated Tue., July 19, 2022 at 7:55 p.m.
The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim in the fatal shooting Friday night on Interstate 90 in Spokane Valley.
David Knoepfle, 34, died in a homicide from a gunshot wound of the back, the medical examiner said on its website.
The apparent road-rage incident was reported around 9:40 p.m. on I-90 between the Hamilton Street and Sprague Avenue exits, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Ryan Senger.
The victim eventually crashed through a fence off the eastbound Sprague exit ramp and died, WSP said in a news release Friday.
Senger said WSP is looking for a Black male driver who brandished a firearm and was driving a white Chevrolet passenger car, possibly a Malibu.
Senger said Tuesday WSP is investigating and no arrests have been made.
WSP is asking anyone who has information about the incident to contact WSP detective Troy Corkins at (509) 904-5092 or Troy.Corkins@wsp.wa.gov.
