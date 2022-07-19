Stayman Flats Fire remains a threat Tuesday near Lake Chelan, 97A

By Emily Thornton The Wenatchee World, Wash.

ENTIAT — Firefighters were monitoring the 750-acre Stayman Flats Fire, north of Entiat and south of Chelan, Tuesday morning.

The fire was mostly contained Monday night, but “picked back up” around 3 or 4 a.m. Tuesday, said Chelan County Fire District 7 Capt. Taylor Rains.

“We’re a little worried about it,” he said. “Air support should be coming in any minute. … It’s going to be a long day for us.”

All of the Level 3 or “Go Now” evacuation notices were lowered to Level 1 or “Get Ready,” as of Tuesday morning, said Chelan County Fire District 1 spokesperson Kay McKellar.

Only one of the more than 100 structures threatened by the brush fire at its peak Monday was a home, she added, and was included in the Level 1 status.

Good progress made overnight on #StaymanFlatsFire - currently 800 acres. Dozer lines in place on both flanks, with two hand crews set to join ground resources today. Sizable air resources being deployed: four fire bosses, two heavy tankers, T1 & T2 helicopters. https://t.co/Eg09lkpaWa pic.twitter.com/MD6KP7ya1u — Washington State DNR Wildfire (@waDNR_fire) July 19, 2022

The initial call came in at 2:37 p.m. Monday as two fires, Chelan County Fire District 1 Battalion Chief Peter Rigelman said. Both original fires were between 5 and 10 acres each in the Stayman Flats area off of Highway 97A and Stayman Flats Road.

McKellar and Rains said they didn’t know the cause of the fire.

Chelan County Fire District 1, Douglas County Fire District 2, state Department of Natural Resources and Forest Service were among the 10 agencies asked to respond at 3:07 p.m., when a second alarm went out.

The fire spread north toward Chelan by Monday evening, and about 27 structures were in a Level 3 or “Go Now” evacuation notice. Ninety-eight structures were under a Level 1 or “Get Ready” notice.

Two helicopters and two air tankers dropped water on the fire before nightfall, McKellar said, and “did a good job knocking the fire down.”

Crews from Chelan County Fire Districts 7 and 8 stayed overnight to monitor the fire.

Stayman Flats Road remained closed to through traffic. Downie Canyon Road also was closed.

An emergency shelter was set up at the Chelan High School for those who needed it, McKellar said.