Heat wave hits Spokane Region

By Molly Wisor The Spokesman-Review

A heat wave is bearing down on the region with temperatures predicted to be in the high 90s for the coming week with overnight lows in the 60s, according to the National Weather Service.

Meteorologist Ken Daniels said such temperatures are higher than usual.

“Normal high around this time of year is 85 degrees,” he said. “We’re expected to be hotter than that.”

Dry conditions will continue until Thursday night, when there’s a small chance of rain in Northeastern Washington, including Spokane.

Compared to last year’s record-breaking heat, the coming highs aren’t too remarkable. Last July was Spokane’s hottest month on record.

“We had four days in a row over 100 degrees last June,” said Daniels. “And 22 days in July over 90 degrees.”

So far, Summer 2022 has been cooler and wetter than usual. But it’s still too early to make a generalization about this summer’s weather.

“We’re still right in the middle of the season, so we can’t really make any broad statements yet,” Daniels said.

The heat will likely dry out the region, but the forecast doesn’t predict the windy conditions that can help spread wildfires once they start. For the next week, Spokane residents can beat the heat outside, under clear, smoke-free skies.