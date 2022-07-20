The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

One woman killed and another injured after ATV crash in Bonner County

July 20, 2022 Updated Wed., July 20, 2022 at 8:14 a.m.

By Quinn Welsch quinnw@spokesman.com(509) 459-5469

A woman visiting from Colorado died after she crashed her all-terrain vehicle in Bonner County on Tuesday evening, Idaho State Police said in a news release on Wednesday.

The 47-year-old woman from Loveland, Colorado, whose name was not released, was driving a 2017 Polaris ATV southbound on Trestle Creek Road with another passenger between 4 and 5 p.m. when she failed to negotiate a curve at the 10300 block, left the roadway and crashed, ISP said.

Both ATV occupants were transported by a private vehicle to a hospital where the driver succumbed to her injuries, state police said. Both women are believed to have been wearing helmets.

ISP said investigation into the crash is continuing. 

