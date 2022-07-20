Police arrest suspect in I-90 road-rage shooting; Lewis killed Vietnam veteran 10 years ago
July 20, 2022 Updated Wed., July 20, 2022 at 9:05 p.m.
Authorities arrested a 28-year-old man for the road-rage incident that led to a fatal shooting and crash last week on Interstate 90 in Spokane Valley.
Treven F. Lewis was taken into custody without incident Wednesday afternoon and booked into the Spokane County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder, according to a Washington State Patrol news release. He remained in jail Wednesday night on a $1 million bond.
Lewis was sentenced in 2014 to 10 years in prison after fatally punching 65-year-old Vietnam veteran Frank Motta at a 2012 party.
In last week’s incident, Lewis is accused of shooting 34-year-old David Knoepfle in the back during an apparent road-rage incident. Knoepfle’s vehicle left the interstate and collided with a fence off the eastbound Sprague Avenue exit ramp after the shooting Friday night, according to WSP.
The incident is still under investigation. People who have information are encouraged to contact WSP Det. Troy Corkins at (509) 904-5092 or Troy.Corkins@wsp.wa.gov.
