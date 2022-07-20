Spokane Salad & Delivery now open in downtown location

A new salad shop that caters to the lunchtime crowd is now open in downtown Spokane.

Business partners Noah Botnick and Chris Allred on Monday opened Spokane Salad & Delivery in a Skywalk space formerly occupied by High Tide Lobster Bar at 502 W. Riverside Ave., Suite 201 in the Numerica building.

Spokane Salad & Delivery offers more than a dozen, made fresh-to-order salads, some of which are entirely plant-based and gluten free.

“We sold about 45 salads yesterday,” Botnick said . “Everyone kept saying, ‘We are excited you guys are here.’”

The salads are made with produce from Spokane-based Agape Farm & Flowers and can be customized upon request.

Popular choices among customers include the Southwest cobb and Thai salads.

The storefront’s no-bake kitchen sink cookies were a hit too, Botnick said.

Botnick and Allred are offering 43-ounce salads for $11.99, available only at the downtown Spokane storefront.

The eatery also sells its traditional 63-ounce salads starting at $14.99 at the downtown Spokane location and via delivery.

Customers are able to place preorders for free, next-day salad delivery at the storefront or can opt for same-day delivery via Uber and DoorDash.

Botnick and Allred’s decision to open a downtown salad shop was prompted by the amount of foot traffic in the Skywalk system and need for more dining options in the Numerica building.

“But the biggest reason we opened in downtown Spokane is people wanted a storefront,” Botnick said.

The two business partners signed a lease for the 450-square-foot space in June.

Botnick said he may expand the storefront’s menu to include soups, chili, loaded baked potatoes and pre-made salads.

Botnick is in the process of building technology and an app that would allow customers to grab a salad and scan a QR code via smartphone to pay for it, he said.

Prior to opening the downtown storefront, Botnick and Allred were operating Spokane Salad & Delivery from a commercial kitchen at 1401 N. Monroe St., which is also home to Botnick and Allred’s other business, ScannedMedia Creative Marketing.

Botnick and Allred will continue to prepare salads for delivery from the Monroe Street building’s commercial kitchen.

They will also be hiring additional employees for the downtown storefront.

The two business partners may launch a mobile salad business in the future, Botnick said.

“That is kind of the direction we may go or we might possibly look at opening another location next year, if this concept works,” Botnick said.

Spokane Salad & Delivery is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.