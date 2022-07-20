Trooper T-boned boned at Monroe and Northwest

A Washington State Patrol trooper suffered minor injuries after a suspected drunken driver T-boned him Tuesday night, Washington State Patrol said in a tweet.

According to court documents, Trooper Tyler Howland was driving southbound in his patrol vehicle on Monroe Street at about 10:30 p.m. when a 2013 Ford Edge travelling northbound attempted to make a left turn at the Northwest Boulevard intersection. McKinse Ann Thacker’s Ford Edge began to turn left while Howland still had a green light at the Northwest Boulevard intersection and struck the driver side of the trooper’s vehicle.

The impact of the collision spun the trooper’s vehicle about 90 degrees. Howland did not have any serious injuries but said “his ribs were sore,” according to court documents. Documents did not reveal any injuries to Thacker.

Thacker, 34, was booked into the Spokane County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The collision marks the second time in as many years that Howland has been struck in a DUI-related crash, a Washington State Patrol spokesman said. In that same period, Howland was also struck by a semi-truck while driving on Interstate 90, the spokesman said.