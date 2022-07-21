Machine Gun Kelly takes on the Spokane Arena
July 21, 2022 Updated Thu., July 21, 2022 at 10:06 p.m.
There’s arguably no entertainer hotter than Machine Gun Kelly.
The rapper/pop-punk recording artist will hit the Spokane Arena on Monday in support of his latest album, the slick and angst-ridden “Mainstream Sellout,” which debuted atop the U.S. Billboard 200 albums chart in 2021. The singles “Papercuts,” “Emo Girl” and “Ay!” have propelled sales.
Kelly, 34, is making headlines for his catchy tunes and for the company he keeps. He is engaged to actress Megan Fox, and Kelly was recently joined by such luminaries as Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, rapper Lil’ Wayne and pop star Halsey during a recent gig at Los Angeles’ fabulous Forum.
