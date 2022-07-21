Military Women’s World Cup finals are Friday in Mead
July 21, 2022 Updated Thu., July 21, 2022 at 9:27 p.m.
The final games in the 13th Conseil International Du Sport Militaire (CISM) Women’s Soccer World Cup are Friday at Union Stadium in Mead.
South Korea and the United States will battle for bronze, followed by the championship game between Cameroon and France.
Games begin at 9 a.m., starting with ninth-, seventh- and fifth- place matches. Team USA takes the field at noon, followed by France and Cameroon at 4 p.m.
Competitors will be playing under sunny skies, but temperatures are expected to rise into the mid 90s later in the day.
Entry is free, and concessions are offered in the stadium.
For more information, visit Fairchild Fun online at fairchildfun.com/womens-soccer-world-cup.
