Neighborhood updates

For the week of July 24-31.

The Land Use Committee – Meets via Zoom at 5:30 p.m., third Thursday of every month. Contact Patrick Rooks at prooks12@gmail.com or call staff liaison Dean Gunderson at (509) 625-6082.

The Browne’s Addition Neighborhood Council – Meets virtually at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Contact chair Rick Biggerstaff at rbiggerstaff101@gmail.com or city staff liaison Annie Deasy at (509) 625-6343.

The Audubon/Downriver Neighborhood Council – Meets virtually and in person at Shadle Library, studio room at 7 p.m. Third Thursday of every month except June, July, August and December. Requests for Zoom invites can be emailed to audubondownriver@gmail.com. Contact chair Chris Wright at audubondownriver@gmail.com or (509) 218-6428.

The Shiloh Hills Neighborhood Council – Meets at 7 p.m. Third Thursday of every month at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 7307 N. Nevada St. Attendees are asked to bring their own chair and socially distance. Contact interim chair Clifford Winger at shilohhillsnc@outlook.com or (509) 325-4623.

The Hillyard Neighborhood Council – Meets via Zoom at 6:30 p.m., Thursday. Contact chair Joe Carter at hnc.hillyard.chair@gmail.com or city staff liaison Annie Deasy at (509) 625-6343.

The Budget Committee – Meets via Zoom and in person at the Woman’s Club of Spokane, 1428 W. Ninth Ave., at 7 p.m. Monday. Contact chair Mark Davies at msdavies@yahoo.com or city staff liaison Annie Deasy at (509) 625-6343.

The Administrative Committee – Meets via Zoom at noon Tuesday. Contact chair Seth Knutson at spy.pawn007@gmail.com or city staff liaison Gabby Ryan at (509) 625-6858.

The Pedestrian, Transportation and Traffic Committee – Meets via Zoom at 6 p.m., fourth Tuesday of every month. Meeting ID: 820 2737 1964; Passcode: 915562. Contact chair Randy McGlenn at chair@ecspokane.org or staff liaison Annie Deasy at adeasy@spokanecity.org.

To have your agenda listed, email skylynnem@spokesman.com by the Friday preceding your meeting.