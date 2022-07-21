The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Clear Night 69° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Crime/Public Safety

Police investigating after body found in Latah Creek under Sunset Bridge

July 21, 2022 Updated Thu., July 21, 2022 at 9:26 p.m.

By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

Spokane police are investigating after a passerby discovered a body Thursday afternoon in Latah Creek under Sunset Bridge.

Spokane Fire Department water rescue and the Spokane Police Department, including its Major Crimes Unit, responded to the report around 1:15 p.m., police spokeswoman Julie Humphreys said.

No additional information was available. The Spokane County Medical Examiner will release the identity and cause of death.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Crime/Public Safety