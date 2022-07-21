Police investigating after body found in Latah Creek under Sunset Bridge
July 21, 2022 Updated Thu., July 21, 2022 at 9:26 p.m.
Spokane police are investigating after a passerby discovered a body Thursday afternoon in Latah Creek under Sunset Bridge.
Spokane Fire Department water rescue and the Spokane Police Department, including its Major Crimes Unit, responded to the report around 1:15 p.m., police spokeswoman Julie Humphreys said.
No additional information was available. The Spokane County Medical Examiner will release the identity and cause of death.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.