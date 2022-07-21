Spokane man arrested in Missoula on suspicion of weekend shooting death
July 21, 2022 Updated Thu., July 21, 2022 at 9:45 p.m.
Missoula police arrested a Spokane man on suspicion of a fatal shooting Sunday morning in downtown Spokane.
Wesley Goings faces charges of second-degree murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and felony assault in connection with Sunday’s incident.
The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office has not identified the man who was killed. Another unidentified victim was taken to the hospital for gunshot wounds not believed to be life-threatening around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Police said the shooting at South State Street and West Pacific Avenue “was not a random incident,” and that a fight was reported before the shooting occurred.
Police spokeswoman Julie Humphreys said SPD will extradite Goings to Washington for court proceedings.
Police ask that anyone with information about the shooting call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference incident No. 2022-20122907.
