Two killed in three-wheeler crash in Coeur d’Alene

A man and woman were killed in a collision on Wednesday afternoon at Government Way and Canfield Avenue in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho State Police said.

The two deceased people included a 93-year-old man from Spirit Lake, who was driving, and his passenger, a 63-year-old woman from Hayden. Their names have not been released .

According to state police, the two were traveling northbound on Government Way in a three-wheel Can-Am motorcycle when they collided with a Toyota Highlander, occupied by two, that was about to make a left-hand turn Canfield Way from the southbound left turn lane on Government Way at about 12:10 p.m.

The occupants of the Toyota Highlander were wearing seatbelts and were not injured.

The occupants of the Can-Am were both wearing helmets. However, the driver succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash. His passenger was transported to a local hospital where she later died.

The Idaho State Police are investigating the crash.