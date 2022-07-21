Will Avril Lavigne steal the show from Machine Gun Kelly?

Bitterness has always been becoming for Avril Lavigne. The veteran pop singer-songwriter always impressed as the tough girl .

Lavigne, 37, became a star during the aughts in part due to songs such as the bad babe anthem “Girlfriend” and the skate punk smash “Sk8er Boy.”

Yes, Lavigne had success with ballads like “I’m With You,” but the Canadian icon was at her best as the fun, freewheeling, wise gal who is just seconds from stealing your boyfriend.

The eight-time Grammy nominee, who will open for Machine Gun Kelly on Monday at the Spokane Arena, is back in form with her seventh album, “Love Sux.” Lavigne is refreshingly loose but provocative as she delivers songs that are cathartic, cynical and confessional.

Lavigne channeled her early material by revisiting the music that inspired her when she was growing up in Ontario, Canada.

“During the pandemic, I found myself going back to a lot of the old records I used to love growing up,” Lavigne said from Anaheim. “I found myself listening to a lot of Blink-182, the Offspring, Green Day and NOFX. Music back then was so raw and natural. I definitely found myself gravitating towards that sound whenever I got into the studio.”

The fingerprints of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker are all over “Love Sux” and Blink-182 bandmate bassist-vocalist Mark Hoppus also lends a hand. Barker, who is Lavigne’s label boss – he runs DTA Records – plays drums throughout “Love Sux.”

“Travis is an absolute genius to be in the studio with,” Lavigne said. “I’ve known him for a very long time. He played drums on my third album, ‘The Best Damn Thing.’ He’s grown so much since then and he brings so much to the table than just being a drummer. He has an ear for certain things and parts of songs and makes suggestions that give the songs that extra push that we didn’t realize it could go to.”

And then there’s Hoppus, whom Lavigne adores. “Mark is a personal hero of mine and having him sing on my album was an absolute dream come true,” Lavigne said. “We worked on the song “All I Wanted” over Zoom and I was floored with how much he knew about working in the studio. He’s really a master of his craft.”

Working with the band whose posters lined Lavigne’s childhood bedroom was impactful.

“They were, without a question, my favorite band growing up,” Lavigne said. “Listening through my finished album, it was a real ‘pinch me’ moment when I listened to the record and I came across ‘All I Wanted.’ It’s pretty surreal.”

Lavigne has clearly been influenced by the pop-punk of the ’90s and she’s put her own spin on it. Her relationships, many of which have been gossip fodder, have inspired her.

“They certainly have in some ways,” Lavigne said. “I’ve always found my voice through songwriting and it’s always been the most cathartic way to navigate whatever it is I’m going through or what feelings I’m trying to process.”

Working out and continuing to play hockey keep Lavigne sane.

“Playing sports teaches you how to be a team player, work with others and how to communicate,” Lavigne said. “It also shows you the importance of hard work, preparation and keeping in shape. I’ve played ice hockey my whole life. A lot of what I learned from playing I still use today (as a recording artist).”

The diminutive entertainer has no problem getting physical. Check out the clip from “Girlfriend” (www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bg59q4puhmg) as proof that Lavigne will mix it up.

“That video was so much fun,” Lavigne said. “They’re the same directors (The Malloys) that shot the ‘Complicated’ video. I got to put on wigs and play two different characters. I also tried churros for the first time!”

Avril Lavigne will open for Machine Gun Kelly Monday at the Spokane Arena, 720 W. Mallon Ave.

Tickets are $29.50, $49.50 and $99.50. Willow will also open. Show time is 7 p.m. For more information: (509) 279-7000, www.spokanearena.com.