Woman arrested on suspicion of shooting and killing her ex-boyfriend

From staff reports

A 32-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of her ex-boyfriend over 4th of July weekend in Spokane, police said Thursday.

Stacey Gerber was arrested Thursday on suspicion of second-degree murder, the Spokane Police Department said in a news release.

She is suspected of killing 36-year-old Michael Materne July 3 outside a home on the 5300 block of North Belt Street. He died from one gunshot wound to the torso, according to the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Materne and Gerber used to be in a romantic relationship, according to court documents.

Since police had identified Gerber as a possible suspect early on in the investigation into Materne’s death, police said Gerber turned herself in.