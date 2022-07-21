Woman struck, killed by freight train in Camas, Washington

By Amy Libby (Columbian) Vancouver, Wash.

CAMAS, Wash. – A woman was struck and killed by a freight train in Camas early Thursday morning.

At 4:16 a.m. , Camas police and the Camas-Washougal Fire Department were called to a report of a pedestrian being hit by a freight train at the crossing on Southeast Lechner Street, north of state Highway 14, according to a statement from Camas police.

First responders reported a 65-year-old woman had been struck and killed by a BNSF Railway freight train. No one aboard the train was injured.

“The investigation is ongoing, but it appears that all of the implemented safety equipment near the tracks was functioning at the time of the collision,” according to the statement.

Lechner Street was closed for a short time during the investigation but has since reopened.

The identity of the woman has not been released.

No further details will be released at this time, according to Camas police.