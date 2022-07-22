Uno Más Taco Shop opens inside Wonder Market

Chef and restaurateur Chad White has teamed up with Hello Sugar owners Ramsey and Amy Pruchnic and TT’s Old Iron Brewery and BBQ co-owner Travis Thosath to open a new taco shop.

Uno Más opened Friday inside the Wonder Building across from the Spokane Arena.

“Our tacos are not street tacos,” White said. “They’re really big tacos filled with about a quarter-pound of meat on a 6-inch tortilla.”

The fast-casual shop opened in the former High Tide Lobster Bar location between Victory Burger and Evans Brothers Coffee Roasters.

The tacos are campestre style, meaning country or rustic.

“A lot of the inspiration for this menu comes from Mexican ranchers and cowboys, and what they eat, and really focusing on flavors from the state of Jalisco specifically in Guadalajara,” White said.

Five taco options include pollo asado (grilled chicken), carnitas (braised pork), batata asada (charred sweet potato), barbacoa (smoked beef) and pescado (fish).

The menu includes six sauces ranging from mild to extra spicy, and various sides of rice, beans, and chips and dips for an array of tasty combinations.

“It’s still a very affordable option for people to come out and dine but also have big, bold, delicious flavors,” White said.

“We call our food like a high-five in the mouth, because we don’t shy away from spice, we don’t shy away from seasoning our food,

“When you think about our taste buds, you are going to get spicy, sweet, salty, sour and I feel like that makes everyone happy.”

Uno Más plans to soon open one more location in Spokane Valley in the former location of Hello Sugar. This location will feature a drive-thru.