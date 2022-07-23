Julio Rodriguez misses second consecutive game with sore wrist

Ryan Divish Seattle Times

For the second straight day, the smiling presence and the All-Star performance of Julio Rodriguez was missing from the Mariners lineup.

After being scratched from the lineup about 40 minutes before the first pitch of Friday night’s game, Rodriguez’s sore left wrist wouldn’t allow him to play in what would be a 3-1 loss Saturday to the Astros.

“Julio is obviously not in the lineup again today,” manager Scott Servais said. “He feels better after getting some treatment done with his wrist. There’s no swelling or anything like that. He does feel better. The trainers are not comfortable about sending him out there yet. They want to give the wrist some time to calm down.”

The wrist soreness stems from a stolen-base attempt in the third inning of the series finale vs. the Rangers on July 17. Rodriguez was thrown out at second and jammed his left wrist into the leg of Marcus Semien. He immediately reacted in pain.

“It’s just something that happened,” he said. “I feel I’m always at risk of getting hurt because of the way I play.”

While there was initial pain, Rodriguez remained in the game lining out in his next at-bat, hitting a double in his third at-bat and striking out in his final at-bat of the game.

“When he initially jammed the wrist, I was concerned right away, but he said I’m good. I’m fine,” Servais said. “He stayed in the game and he played well the rest of the day. So there were no issues when we left Texas.”

Rodriguez went to Los Angeles to participate in the Home Run Derby and the All-Star Game.

After hitting 81 homers and taking probably more than 200 swings total on Monday, Rodriguez admitted the wrist felt sore when he woke up Tuesday morning. He didn’t take any batting practice for the All-Star Game.

“I didn’t really feel it during it,” he said.

Does he regret participating in the Home Run Derby?

“Not really, not at all,” he said. “I feel like the only regret from there was finishing second. That’s probably about it, because the derby was definitely a blast.”

Rodriguez was at the park early Saturday for treatment on the wrist and spent the entire game in the training room getting treatment.

“Right now, we’re day by day and it’s feeling better already,” he said. “I just want to get better as soon as I can. I just want to be out there on the field.”

Rodriguez played in 91 of the Mariners 93 games before the All-Star break, missing one for a suspension.

“I’m not used to it,” Rodriguez said of being sidelined. “I love playing out there. Just seeing all these fans that show up for those games, I really wanted to be out there for them. But I feel like we’ve always got to think (about) the long run. And maybe missing a few days right now is definitely better than to be missing days down the road.”