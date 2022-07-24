100 years ago in Spokane: ‘Expert yeggmen’ used a sophisticated method to break into safes at the Paulsen Building

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

“Expert yeggmen” (safecrackers) broke into 80 safes in the Paulsen Building and made off with valuables worth $100,000.

“It was the largest burglary ever committed in Spokane and the most expertly worked,” the Spokane Daily Chronicle reported.

The safes were arranged like lockers in several vaults. The businesses in the building used them to store cash, bonds and diamonds. The yeggmen apparently did not need to blow these safes. They entered the vault area by somehow working the combination locks. Then they broke into the individual compartments by apparently using passkeys.

“Expert safe men can work the combinations such as these on the outside of the vaults by listening to the tumblers,” a detective said. “The peculiar part, however, is that they had masters to the inside compartments.”

Adding to the mystery was this: As far as the building managers know, there was only one master key in existence.

The investigation continued.

From the marriage beat: A Chewelah, Washington, man was arrested on statutory charges stemming from his complex marriage history. He had been married six times, and divorced five times. Recently, however, he deserted wife No. 6 and went to live with wife No. 5, despite the fact that he had not yet divorced wife No. 6. He was being held in county jail.

