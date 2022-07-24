Former Gonzaga standouts Josh Perkins, Filip Petrusev sign contracts for upcoming pro season

Gonzaga guard Josh Perkins (13) smiles with head coach Mark Few after being presented with a ball commemorating his all-time assists record prior to the Zags' Senior Night game against BYU on Feb. 23, 2019. (TylerTjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

Josh Perkins is on the move and Filip Petrusev is returning home for the 2022-23 professional season.

Perkins, Gonzaga’s all-time assists leader, is joining Hapoel Gilboa Galil in Gan Ner, Israel. Perkins has played in Italy, Turkey, Serbia, Poland, Puerto Rico after logging 32 games in the NBA G League in 2019-20.

Perkins, 26, suited up for three teams in the last calendar year. He averaged 10.9 points and 7.6 assists for Petkim Spor in Turkey and 10.3 points and 5.7 assists for Happy Casa Brindisi in Italy. He was with Guayama in Puerto Rico in May and June and contributed 15.7 points and 5.9 assists in 15 games.

Perkins made 38.6% of his 3-point attempts and averaged 10.2 points and 4.7 assists in four-plus seasons at Gonzaga. The Park Hill, Colorado, native, played in a school-record 153 career games and finished with 1,562 career points and 712 assists, surpassing Matt Santangelo’s 668.

Perkins is second in career steals (178) behind John Stockton’s 262 and sixth in made 3-pointers (251). Perkins was part of 134 wins, second to Przemek Karnowski’s 137.

Petrusev, 22, has signed with KK Crvena Zvezda in his hometown of Belgrade, Serbia. He played in the club’s youth program prior to 2014.

The 6-11 forward was selected 50th overall by Philadelphia in the 2021 draft and remains a candidate for the 76ers’ roster at some point. He was with Philly’s summer league team the last two years and averaged 5.5 points, 2.3 boards and 12 minutes in four games earlier this month in Las Vegas.

Petrusev averaged 23.6 points and 7.6 rebounds and hit 41.9% on 3-pointersfor Mega SoccerBet in Belgrade to earn 2020-21 Adriatic League MVP. He played last season for Anadolu Efes in Istanbul and contributed 15.2 points and 6.2 rebounds in the Turkish Super League.

Petrusev, who played two seasons at Gonzaga, averaged 17.5 points and 7.9 boards while earning 2020 AP All-American third-team honors.