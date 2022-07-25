Architecture firms merge
July 25, 2022 Updated Mon., July 25, 2022 at 4:38 p.m.
Integrus Architecture and YGH Architecture have combined into one firm.
The combined design services will be spread across offices in Portland, Seattle and Spokane, according to a company news release.
The Integrus/YGH merger will offer master planning, architectural, structural engineering, interior design and experiential design services.
The shared work will “continue to pursue solutions that reflect our values,” according to a statement.
Combined, both firms have nearly 70 years of legacy of working in the Northwest.
Spike & Dig deadline looms
The deadline to register for the 30th year of Spike & Dig 2022 closes on Wednesday for the Aug. 7 event.
Folks seeking to take part in the world’s largest outdoor six-on-six volleyball tournament must turn in the $240 for an adult team with seven players; and $210 for high-school or junior-high players.
Teams with more than seven players must pay $35 for each additional player.
Teams can register late but they face a late entry fee of $300. They also face a $40 cancellation fee.
The event will be held on Aug. 6 and 7 at Dwight Merkel Field. All entries are final on August 2rd, 2022.
For more information, contact Brandon Schmidt at (509) 389-1792 or at Brandon@spikeanddig.com.
