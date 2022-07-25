Gonzaga among 10 college finalists for top-three 2023 prospect Xavier Booker

Approximately one month after receiving a scholarship offer from Gonzaga, five-star big man Xavier Booker has indicated he’ll give Mark Few and the Bulldogs a serious look as he proceeds through the recruiting process.

Booker, a 6-foot-10, 205-pound forward from Indiana who’s considered the nation’s third-rated recruit by 247Sports.com, included Gonzaga as one of his 10 college finalists Monday afternoon.

The class of 2023 prospect is also considering Michigan State, Michigan, Auburn, Ohio State, Purdue, Notre Dame, Indiana, Cincinnati, and Oregon.

Booker, the nation’s top power forward prospect according to 247Sports, is entering his senior season at Indianapolis’ Cathedral High School where he averaged 12.5 points and 6.7 rebounds in 2021-22, per MaxPreps.

Upon naming his 10 finalists, Booker spoke with On3 Recruiting’s Joe Tipton about his experience with Gonzaga’s coaching staff.

“I’ve grown to develop a really good relationship with coach (Mark) Few, coach (Stephen) Gentry, coach (Roger) Powell and the whole coaching staff,” he said. “They’re all really good dudes, down to heart for sure. I really like the conference they’re in. They compare me to Chet (Holmgren) and I see the similarities. We have a similar frame, almost the same height, and pretty much the same skill set. We are obviously different in our own ways but I definitely see the resemblance there.”

Booker is a perimeter-oriented lefty who’s shown an ability to block and alter shots at the rim with his size, similar to Holmgren. According to an On3, he’ll need to develop strength before moving on to the collegiate level – another similarity to Holmgren – but is athletic for his size and has the ability to move down the floor as well as lead the fastbreak.

“I really like what they’re doing with their program,” Booker said of Gonzaga. “They’ve had a lot of guys similar to me come out of there in one or two years (and go to the NBA) so I definitely think it’s somewhere I could strive in.”

Four-star forward Dusty Stromer remains Gonzaga’s only commit in the 2023 class. Other uncommitted players who’ve been offered by Gonzaga include shooting guard Wesley Yates along with forwards Mookie Cook, J.J. Taylor and Kaden Cooper.