Lizzo Earns Her Second No. 1 Song: ‘About Damn Time’

By Ben Sisario New York Times

If you have tuned in your local Top 40 radio station recently, or fired up TikTok, there is a good chance you have come across Lizzo’s discofied hit “About Damn Time” (or at least found it in meme form on your phone).

This week, after a three-month climb, “About Damn Time” becomes Lizzo’s second song to hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, after “Truth Hurts” – another inescapable hit-slash-meme – in 2019. “About Damn Time” displaces Harry Styles’ “As It Was,” which falls to No. 2 after a 10-week run at the top. Also on the singles chart, Kate Bush’s 37-year-old “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God),” still riding a new wave of popularity from its appearance in the Netflix show “Stranger Things,” has reached a high of No. 3.

The popularity of “About Damn Time,” however, wasn’t enough to send Lizzo’s new LP, “Special,” to the top of the album chart. That position is still held by Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti,” which notches its fourth time in a row at No. 1, and sixth time overall since its release in May.

In its 11th week out, “Un Verano” had the equivalent of 103,000 sales in the United States, with virtually all of its commercial activity attributable to 143 million clicks on streaming services, according to the tracking service Luminate. Week after week, “Un Verano” has proved a streaming blockbuster, even as none of its individual tracks have climbed higher than No. 4 on the Hot 100 chart (which is based on a combination of streaming, track sales and radio airplay).

“Special,” Lizzo’s fourth album – and second for a major label – opens at No. 2 with the equivalent of 69,000 sales, including 37 million streams and 39,000 copies sold as a complete package. On TikTok, Lizzo posted videos of herself shopping for “Special” vinyl in Target and reacting as fans buy and drop the needle on their copies. (Grape-colored, “standard black” or both?)

No. 2 is Lizzo’s highest position on the album chart yet, surpassing that of her last album, “Cuz I Love You,” which went to No. 4. As Billboard notes, “Special” is the highest-charting album released by a woman this year.

Also on the album chart this week, Styles’ “Harry’s House” is No. 3, Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album” is No. 4 and Drake’s “Honestly, Nevermind” is No. 5..