Locally: Washington State rowing coach Jane LaRiviere leading Canada women at U-23 Championships

Jane LaRiviere, Washington State University’s 20-year head rowing coach from Alberta, is coaching her native Canada’s women’s varsity 8 boat at the 2022 World Rowing Under-23 Championships this week in Italy.

While LaRiviere has seen multiple Cougars represent their countries in international competition, including World Championships and Olympics, this is the first time she’ll coach for her home country in the U23 Worlds.

“As a Canadian, I’m proud to be coaching Canada,” she said.

“The cool thing about being with the national team is that they have a lot of sports scientists that are analyzing the program and they’re coming up with the training plan.”

LaRiviere has led WSU to the NCAA Championships 13 times, including nine of the last 12.

Baseball

Versatile Joe Griffey of the league and district champion Spokane Cannons, who pitched, played first base and the outfield, was named MVP of the 2022 AAA Spokane American Legion League.

“He’s just a real unselfish kid,” said his coach, Austin Sharp, of the 2022 Medical Lake High School graduate. “He was our leader. He hit .430, had 14 runs and 14 RBI. He’s not a real fast kid, but he stole 10 bases. And he pitched for us, too; just a great all-around player.”

The Cannons had a 9-3 record in winning the Al K. Jackson Memorial Trophy as league champion. The Pullman Patriots (8-4) were second, Spokane Bandits (5-7) third and Spokane Northstars (2-12) fourth. The District playoffs finished in the same order, with the top three advancing to the state tournament last weekend in Spokane.

Four of Griffey’s Cannon teammates were all-league: Isaac Nesbitt (Cheney), who received a pitcher’s award, and position players Caden Day (Reardan), Jamel Chabot (Cheney) and Denton Deal (Davenport), who was on the honorable mention list.

Glenn Stiles (North Central) of the Bandits and Tyler Elbracht (Pullman HS) of the Patriots also received pitcher’s awards.

Other all-league position players: Northstars: Gunner Graves (Kettle Falls), Tony Solorio-Schultz (Gonzaga Prep). Bandits: Blake Wilkinson (Lewis and Clark), Cole Clancy (North Central) and Trenton Matthews (Ferris), honorable mention. Patriots: Mitch LaVielle, Brendan Doumit and Max McCloy, honorable mention, all Pullman HS.

Basketball

Eastern Washington and Whitworth received 2021-22 Team Academic Excellence Awards from the National Association of Basketball Coaches with team GPAs of 3.0 or higher and were joined by Gonzaga, Washington State and Idaho with players named to the NABC Honors Court with GPAs of 3.2 or higher.

Eastern (10th straight year honored): Casson Rouse (second honor), sr.; Angelo Allegri, sr.; Ellis Magnuson, jr.; Imhotep George, jr.; and Steele Venters, jr.

Whitworth (3.22 team GPA): Rowan Anderson, sr.; Miguel Lopez, grad student; JT McDermott, sr.; Garrett Paxton, sr.; Jerry Twenge (Mt. Spokane), jr.; Filip Timotija, RS so.; and Sullivan Menard, RS so.

Gonzaga: Rasir Bolton, GS, 3.6 GPA; Will Graves, sr., 3.36; and Matthew Lang, sr., 3.71.

WSU: Tyler Roberts, jr.

Idaho: Gabe Quinnett (Moscow), so.; Nolan Bertain, sr.; Tanner Christensen (University HS), fr.

Idaho State: James Carlson (Lake City), jr.

Golf

Ty Anderson of Spokane led the way as 27 boys and six girls from the area qualified from the Washington Junior Golf Association’s District 5 tournament July 18-19 at Palouse Ridge Golf Club in Pullman.

The recent Mead grad shot 9-under-par 135 for 36 holes to lead eight qualifiers in Boys 16-18, closing with a 6-under 66.

Cameron Kuchar of Harrison, Idaho, led 10 qualifiers in Boys 14-15 at 2-under 142.

Lauren Greeny, a recent Pullman grad, led four qualifiers in Girls 16-18 with a 3-over 147.

The WJGA state tournament will be Aug. 2-4 at Semiahmoo Golf & Country Club in Blaine.

District 5 qualifiers:

Boys 16-18 (36 holes): 1, Anderson, 135; 2, Stephen Paul (Osburn, Idaho), 141; t3, Patrick McCarthy (Spokane) and Bradley Mulder (Spokane), both 143; 5, Alexander Cooke (Spokane), 144; 6, Ben Jones (Spokane), 147; 7, Griffin Thorpe (Spokane Valley), 148; 8, Stetson Gilbert (Spokane), 151.

Boys 14-15 (36): 1, Kuchar, 142; 2. Teigen Brill (Spokane), 145; 3, Dillon Schrock (Spokane), 148; 4t, Parker Legreid (Pullman) and Grant Potter (Hayden, Idaho), both 153; 6, Kasha Petasky (Harrison, Idaho), 156; 7t, Jack Brigham (Spokane) and Max Hosfeld (Coeur d’Alene), both 157; 9t, Cameron Cantillana (Spokane) and Ben Barrett (Spokane), both 160.

Boys 12-13 (36): 1, Ben Focke (Hayden), 148; 2, Trey Lambert (CdA), 150; 3, Justin Krasselt (Spokane), 151; 4, Ryan Rowe (Cheney), 160; 5, Blake Kernen (Cheney), 167. Boys 8-11 (18): 1, Cole Paquin (Hayden), 82; 2, Paxten Gumke (Spokane), 87; 3t, Shea Schrock (Spokane) and Maddux Raugust (Spokane), both 88.

Girls 16-18 (36): 1, Greeny, 147; 2t, Brayln Bayer (Pinehurst) and Spencer Cerenzia (Spokane), both 161; 4, Avery Bayer (Pinehurst), 168. Girls 14-15 (36): 1, Melia Cerenzia (Spokane), 158. Girls 12-13 (36): 1, Ella Wilson (Hayden), 160. Girls 8-11 (18): 1, Avery Wilson (Hayden), 100; 2t, Emily Stillert (Coeur d’Alene), 120 (won playoff for state berth).

• Reid Hatley of Hayden Lake finished in a three-way tie for third at the Washington Men’s Mid-Amateur Championship last week on The Home Course at DuPont with a 3-under-par 141 for 36 holes. Ryan Hodl of Spokane was in a two-way tie for eighth at even-par 144.