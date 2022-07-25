No more ‘murder hornets’ as entomologists give invasive species this new common name

By Zach Kortge Bellingham Herald

BELLINGHAM – Asian giant hornets, popularly known as “murder hornets,” are now called northern giant hornets by the Entomological Society of America, gaining its first official, common name by the organization.

The new common name refers to the species Vespa mandarinia. Changing the name avoids the use of geographic regions and reduces confusion with other species, in accordance with entomological society guidelines. The Washington State Department of Agriculture has accepted the new guidelines and will update all relevant material.

The “northern” portion of the new common name references its native habitat in northern Asia. Another species, Vespa soror, is closely related and was given the common name of southern giant hornet.

Northern giant hornets are an invasive species to Washington state, threatening pollinators and crops. The agriculture department has implemented programs to track and exterminate the nests of northern giant hornets. It’s destroyed four northern giant hornet nests in Whatcom County since the species was confirmed in the area in 2019.

More information on the northern giant hornet can be found on the agriculture website. Officials ask community members to report any sightings of the northern giant hornet and participate in other programs to protect local species.