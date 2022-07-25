Sentencing canceled for former Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger’s rape conviction

By Alex Brizee The Idaho Statesman

The upcoming sentencing for former Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, scheduled for Thursday after he was convicted of rape in April, was canceled.

Von Ehlinger was found guilty of raping a legislative intern by a 12-person jury in April. The former intern, 19 at the time of the sexual assault, said he forced himself on her at his apartment after they had dinner. Fourth District Judge Michael Reardon ruled to delay von Ehlinger’s sentencing until the former Lewiston lawmaker’s motion to have a retrial or be acquitted is resolved.

In a hearing Monday on whether to continue sentencing, Reardon said that if he were to sentence von Ehlinger on Thursday and then later grant the motion to retry the case, it could potentially cause more stress to the victim.

Von Ehlinger has been in custody since his conviction in April, according to online jail records. He faces anywhere from one year to life in prison and would be required to register as a sex offender. He appeared in court Monday in an orange jumpsuit with a rosary around his neck.

Boise-based attorney Jon Cox, who is representing von Ehlinger, filed a motion last week that referenced multiple motions, including a request to retry von Ehlinger’s case or grant him acquittal, as the reason the defendant wanted to postpone the sentencing.

The judge set a hearing for 3 p.m. on Aug. 25 to discuss von Ehlinger’s motion.