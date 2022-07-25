Washington State’s Jake Dickert, Cameron Ward and Ron Stone Jr. to attend Pac-12 media day
July 25, 2022 Updated Mon., July 25, 2022 at 8:56 p.m.
Quarterback Cameron Ward and edge-rusher Ron Stone Jr. will join first-year coach Jake Dickert as Washington State’s representatives at the Pac-12’s annual media day, which is shaping up to be a memorable event.
The Pac-12 on Monday announced attendees and revealed its schedule of speakers for Friday’s all-day interview-fest at the Novo Theater in Los Angeles.
The Cougs take the stage at 1:30 p.m. WSU’s portion of the news conference won’t be short on material.
Dickert is entering his first true season at the helm. He earned the job after steering the Cougs to a bowl berth and an Apple Cup win last season while serving as interim coach in the wake of Nick Rolovich’s midseason dismissal.
Rolovich started a saga of national headlines when he announced he would not appear at last year’s media day due to a COVID-19 vaccine requirement.
Dickert, named head coach in late November, spent the offseason reshaping WSU’s staff, reworking the roster and introducing a new Air Raid offense.
Piloting the system will be Ward, a sophomore transfer who college football pundits are calling a potential superstar. Ward was recently placed on the watch list for the prestigious Maxwell Award, which recognizes college football’s top offensive player.
Stone solidified himself as one of the Pac-12’s most disruptive defenders last year and landed on the all-conference first team. Known for his exuberant character and charisma on camera, the senior is a fan-favorite and the face of the Cougs’ defense.
The media day will begin at 8 a.m. with an address from second-year commissioner George Kliavkoff, who will probably discuss little else than the one subject on everyone’s minds: conference realignment. More specifically – the state of the Pac-12 with USC and UCLA on the way out.
The Los Angeles schools both announced June 30 that they’ll be leaving the Pac-12 and joining the Big Ten in 2024. Throughout the month, Pac-12 officials have been working to stabilize the conference.
Members of the UCLA and USC football teams are scheduled to speak last on Friday, at 3 p.m. and 3:30, respectively.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Cougs newsletter
Get the latest Cougs headlines delivered to your inbox as they happen.