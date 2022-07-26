Chick-fil-A eyes South Hill for new restaurant
July 26, 2022 Updated Tue., July 26, 2022 at 9:40 p.m.
Spokane residents with a hankering for Chick-fil-A’s chicken sandwiches, waffle fries and lemonade might not have to make a drive to north Spokane.
The Atlanta-based restaurant chain appears to be considering plans for a restaurant on the South Hill.
San Diego-based 4G Development and Consulting Inc. filed a pre-development application with the city last week to build a nearly 5,000-square-foot Chick-fil-A near the southwest corner of 29th Avenue and Regal Street. The land has been vacant for years.
The restaurant would have 90 dining room seats, a double drive-thru and more than 100 parking spaces, according to a conceptual site plan for the project.
Existing buildings on the site would be demolished to make way for the restaurant, according to the application.
Although the application doesn’t specify Chick-fil-A, a site plan shows the restaurant chain’s name attached to the project.
Chick-fil-A said in an email it’s interested in opening additional restaurants in the Spokane area, but declined to confirm whether it was considering a location on the South Hill.
“We are always evaluating potential new locations in the hopes of serving existing and new customers great food with remarkable service,” Chick-fil-A said in the email.
The site plan for the South Hill Chick-fil-A shows drive-thru lanes winding through the parking lot between the restaurant and an entrance on 30th Avenue.
The city’s zoning code for the site, however, has restrictions on drive-thru lanes to prevent traffic jams. Drive-thru lanes are prohibited if they are located between a building and an adjacent street, according to the city.
“Multiple people have had pre-developments on this site and it has proven difficult to make a drive-through use work while meeting the design standards,” Kirstin Davis, spokeswoman for the city of Spokane’s public works division, said in an email.
A pre-development conference does not necessarily mean a project will occur, but rather an applicant is seeking information from the city on design regulations or whether the site is feasible for development.
Building permits for the proposed Chick-fil-A on the South Hill have not yet been filed with the city.
Irvine, California-based Ware Malcomb was listed as the architect for the proposed South Hill restaurant. Ware Malcomb has designed other Chick-fil-A locations in the Pacific Northwest, including the restaurant chain’s north Spokane site.
Chick-fil-A opened its first Spokane location in December 2020 at 9304 N. Newport Highway.
Chick-fil-A’s first days drew thousands of residents. On its opening day, some customers waited in line in their cars for hours to order from the north Spokane restaurant, according to a Spokesman-Review article published in December 2020.
The north Spokane restaurant opened after months of speculation.
Chick-fil-A is a family-owned and privately held restaurant company founded in 1967 by S. Truett Cathy. It operates more than 2,700 restaurants in 47 states, Washington, D.C., and Canada.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.