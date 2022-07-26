Locally: Idaho golfer Jose Suryadinata allowed to compete in Mandiri Indonesia Open

From staff and news services

University of Idaho junior Jose Suryadinata from Surabaya, Indonesia, one of the top amateur golfers in his home country, was granted an amateur exemption to play in the Asian Tour’s Mandiri Indonesia Open Aug. 4-7 in South Jakarta, Indonesia.

“I am very excited to have this opportunity to compete with my fellow countrymen,” Suryadinata is quoted in an Idaho release. “This is an opportunity that doesn’t come very often.”

During his sophomore season in 2021-22, Suryadinata started all 10 tournaments in which the Vandals played and was named second-team All-Big Sky Conference. He had two top-10 finishes, including second at the Big Sky Championships, where he shot 2-over-par 212 for 54 holes, to earn all-tournament honors. He had a 74.4 season scoring average.

College scene

Elizabeth Horner earned a second straight All-America rowing honor when the Collegiate Rowing Coaches Association named the Pacific Lutheran senior from Mt. Spokane to its 2022 Division III Pocock All-America second team. She was first team in 2021.

Megan Chalfant, a Gonzaga grad student, was Division I Pocock All-America honorable mention.

• Idaho junior defensive back Sean McCormick has been nominated for the 2022 American Football Coaches Association Good Works Team that will honor 22 players from all divisions of college football who are scholars, leaders and “community champions.”

• Gonzaga men’s golfers Zach Stocker, a junior from Central Valley and Community Colleges of Spokane; seniors Holden Backes and Charlie Magruder; and sophomore Jace Minni were named Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholars with GPAs of 3.2 or higher. It was the third honor for Stocker, Backes and Magruder.

• Eastern Washington women’s tennis, volleyball and basketball programs earned team academic awards for 2021-22.

The Intercollegiate Tennis Association named Eastern an All-Academic Team for the sixth straight time with a 3.73 GPA, and five Eagles were recognized as ITA Scholar-Athletes with GPAs of 3.5 or better: sophomore Renata Gabuzyan (third time), junior Yasmin Mansouri (second) and freshmen Scout Mathews (second), Isabela Foshee and Kenzington Mann.

Eagles volleyball earned a 10th consecutive Team Academic Award from the United States Marine Corps and American Volleyball Coaches Association with a 3.4 GPA. The Eagles have earned 19 team awards from the AVCA in program history.

And basketball earned Special Mention on the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Academic Top-25 Team Honor Roll with a team GPA of 3.387.

Golf

Mark your calendar for the 25th annual Spokane Golf & Travel Show. It’ll be Feb. 25-26, 2023, at the Spokane Convention Center.

Tickets will go on sale in December at TicketsWest outlets or through the golf show web site, www.SpokaneGolfShow.com. Additional information: (509) 621-0125.

Letters of intent

Idaho men’s track & field: Arthur “Reid” Thomas, thrower, Orofino High School.

Softball

The Stor A Way Storage Grey Sox of Spokane finished second in the 65+ AAA Division of the Jim Sherman Memorial/Senior Softball USA Northwest Championship July 12-14 in Salem, Oregon.

After going 1-2 in pool play, Stor A Way won its first two bracket games to get to the championship game, but lost twice to Gamers of Idaho for the title in the double-elimination tournament.

John Springer was the Grey Sox’ team MVP and Jack Parker, who led the team in hitting at .619, Ron Klawitter, Randy Willis and Ray Gaines made the all-tournament team. Other team members: Dan Griffith, Allen Arnold, Tim Wheatley, Jerry Coulter, Mike Kosoff, Donn Etherington, Larry Arndt, Doug Fredrickson and Dave Leake.

Track & field

Kinsey Gomez Middleton (Coeur d’Alene HS), who ran for the University of Idaho in 2015-16, finished 26th out of 32 runners in the 2022 IAAF World Track & Field Championships women’s marathon July 18 in Eugene, Oregon. Running for her mother’s native Canada, she timed 2 hours, 32 minutes, 56 seconds.