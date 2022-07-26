Moses Lake woman dies when trying to rescue dog from irrigation canal in Grant County
July 26, 2022 Updated Tue., July 26, 2022 at 3:40 p.m.
A woman from Moses Lake died after falling into an irrigation canal while trying to rescue a dog in Grant County on Sunday, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said.
Witnesses told sheriff’s office investigators that Brigetta Delgado, 46, was trying to rescue a dog in a canal near Dodson Road South and Road 12 Southwest, about 5 miles east of Royal City, when she fell into the canal, went under the water and did not resurface. Grant County Sheriff’s Office deputies and rescue crews responded to a call at 12:45 p.m. on Sunday.
Delgado was trapped by the turbulence in a plunge pool and her body was not recovered until the water released its grip, the sheriff’s office said.
