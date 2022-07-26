The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

July 26, 2022 Updated Tue., July 26, 2022 at 3:16 p.m.

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

9:30 a.m.: Atlanta at Philadelphia or San Diego at Detroit MLB

12:30 p.m.: San Francisco at Arizona or Texas at Seattle MLB

12:40 p.m.: Texas at Seattle Root

Soccer, women’s

Noon: UEFA Euro semifinals: Germany vs. France ESPN2

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

6 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Baseball, MLB

11:30 a.m.: Texas at Seattle 700-AM

Baseball, NWL

7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

