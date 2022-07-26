On the Air
July 26, 2022 Updated Tue., July 26, 2022 at 3:16 p.m.
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
9:30 a.m.: Atlanta at Philadelphia or San Diego at Detroit MLB
12:30 p.m.: San Francisco at Arizona or Texas at Seattle MLB
12:40 p.m.: Texas at Seattle Root
Soccer, women’s
Noon: UEFA Euro semifinals: Germany vs. France ESPN2
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
6 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Baseball, MLB
11:30 a.m.: Texas at Seattle 700-AM
Baseball, NWL
7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.