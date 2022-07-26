Semitruck driver dies after crash and medical emergency

From staff reports

A semitruck driver from Hayden died late Monday after he experienced a medical problem 3 miles south of Ritzville and his truck veered 200 feet from the highway, the Washington State Patrol reported.

Kyle W. Dreher, 41, was headed south on U.S. Highway 395 in a Volvo VNL just before 10 p.m. when he experienced a “medical emergency,” WSP said.

His truck veered from the highway to the west, crashing through a barbed wire fence and crossing Freese Road. The truck came to rest in a field.