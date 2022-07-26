Teen accused of shooting 16-year-old in the back at Kennewick mobile home park

By Cameron Probert Tri-City Herald

KENNEWICK – A 17-year-old was arrested for shooting another teen in the back earlier this month at a Kennewick mobile home court. The 16-year-old was wounded at the Garden Vista Mobile Home Park on July 8, according to a Kennewick news release.

It’s believed the teen was in a car when he was shot.

Detectives tracked the 17-year-old suspect to the 1400 block of South Fir Street where they arrested him Friday. They searched the home for evidence.

The 17-year-old was booked into the Benton-Franklin Juvenile Detention Center on suspicion of first-degree assault and illegal gun possession.