Teen accused of shooting 16-year-old in the back at Kennewick mobile home park
July 26, 2022 Updated Tue., July 26, 2022 at 8:50 p.m.
KENNEWICK – A 17-year-old was arrested for shooting another teen in the back earlier this month at a Kennewick mobile home court. The 16-year-old was wounded at the Garden Vista Mobile Home Park on July 8, according to a Kennewick news release.
It’s believed the teen was in a car when he was shot.
Detectives tracked the 17-year-old suspect to the 1400 block of South Fir Street where they arrested him Friday. They searched the home for evidence.
The 17-year-old was booked into the Benton-Franklin Juvenile Detention Center on suspicion of first-degree assault and illegal gun possession.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.