Victim of hit-and-run on Monday in Spokane Valley identified as juvenile
July 26, 2022 Updated Tue., July 26, 2022 at 8:50 p.m.
The victim of a hit-and-run in Spokane Valley earlier this week was identified Tuesday by Spokane Valley deputies as a juvenile.
The victim was discovered with life-threatening injuries in the southbound lanes of South University Road near East Sixth Avenue early in the morning on Monday. Detectives with the Spokane Valley Major Crimes Unit were able to speak with the victim, who had briefly regained consciousness.
The victim remains in critical condition.
Spokane Valley investigators are asking people and businesses in the area around University and Sixth to check surveillance footage they have between 3 and 3:30 a.m. on Monday for any information that might help with their investigation.
