Washington State football releases fall camp schedule

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

Washington State’s football team released its fall camp schedule Tuesday, announcing an Aug. 3 start date for practices.

The Cougars will conduct the first of 25 camp sessions at 8:30 a.m. on Rogers Field. WSU opens with two days of helmets-only practices, adds shoulder pads Aug. 5, then suits up for its first full-pads exercise on Aug. 9.

Two scrimmages are planned – for Aug. 13 and Aug. 20. After WSU’s academic year begins Aug. 22, practice times and dates will be subject to change.

The Cougars kick off their season at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 3 against Idaho at Gesa Field.