Washington State football releases fall camp schedule
July 26, 2022 Updated Tue., July 26, 2022 at 9:21 p.m.
Washington State’s football team released its fall camp schedule Tuesday, announcing an Aug. 3 start date for practices.
The Cougars will conduct the first of 25 camp sessions at 8:30 a.m. on Rogers Field. WSU opens with two days of helmets-only practices, adds shoulder pads Aug. 5, then suits up for its first full-pads exercise on Aug. 9.
Two scrimmages are planned – for Aug. 13 and Aug. 20. After WSU’s academic year begins Aug. 22, practice times and dates will be subject to change.
The Cougars kick off their season at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 3 against Idaho at Gesa Field.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Cougs newsletter
Get the latest Cougs headlines delivered to your inbox as they happen.