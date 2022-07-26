Will Ethridge provides six scoreless, Spokane Indians beat Tri-City 9-3

Will Ethridge tossed six scoreless innings and the visiting Spokane Indians beat the Tri-City Dust Devils 9-3 in the first game of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at Gesa Stadium on Tuesday.

Game time temperature in Pasco was 104 degrees.

Ethridge (5-5), a 24-year-old righty, allowed three hits and two walks with five strikeouts. He threw 87 pitches, 53 for strikes.

The starting pitchers dueled in a scoreless tie until the fifth inning, with the Indians (11-13 second half) breaking the offensive drought in the sweltering heat.

Nic Kent singled with one down and scored on a double by Bladimir Restituyo. Zac Veen lined a single to right to drive in Restituyo, then he was picked off at first base – just the third time this season he’s been caught stealing against his league-leading 42 stolen bases.

Warming Bernabel led off the sixth with a walk and with two outs he advanced to second on a balk. Mateo Gil walked, then Trevor Boone doubled to the wall in right to plate both runners and make it 4-0.

The first two Indians batters in the seventh reached and Julio Carreras moved them up with a sacrifice bunt. Bernabel followed with a double to left field to plate both.

Ronaiker Palma’s single later in the inning knocked in Bernabel to make it 7-0.

The Dust Devils (9-16) got to reliever Shelby Lackey for three runs in the eighth inning. Lackey allowed two hits and walk and hit a batter in two-thirds of an inning.

Restituyo finished 3 for 4 with two runs and an RBI, while Bernabel went 3 for 5 with two runs and two RBIs. Palma and Kent also finished with three hits apiece as the Indians rapped out 16 base knocks.

Spokane remained in fourth place in the NWL, five games behind first-place Vancouver (16-8), which fell 2-1 to Everett (13-12).