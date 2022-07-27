100 years ago in Spokane: There was a puzzling development in the Paulsen Building heist

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Martin Burns, Spokane’s captain of detectives, sounded far less optimistic about solving the Paulsen Building heist than he was a day earlier.

“We are working on several clews (clues), but have made little actual headway as yet,” Burns said.

He was no longer certain that it was the work of a lone “scientific burglar.”

Yet Burns had one bit of good news to report. About $1,500 of the estimated $100,000 in loot was discovered stashed in one of the safes. It was in the form of gold leaf and scrap gold. Burns had no explanation why the burglar had taken the gold from one safe and stashed it in a different one.

From the strike beat: The railroad shop workers strike showed no signs of ending. About 1,800 workers in Spokane were striking four different railroads.

The Milwaukee Road announced for the first time that it would hire “all desirable men” who applied to replace the striking workers. Earlier, the company had refrained from taking this step in hopes the strike would end.

Both sides claimed to be winning. The railroad companies said they were running most of their Spokane trains on time with help even from the office workers and executives, “who are donning working clothes and looking after the trains.”

The unions, however, said they were slowing down the trains “due to the acute lack of help.”

On a national level, rail executives and union leaders were meeting with President Warren G. Harding.