Authorities looking for man not seen since August 2021

Authorities are looking for 38-year-old Garret D. Lashbrook, who has not been seen since August 2021, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said.

Lashbrook’s family learned that he had been staying with a friend but was evicted. Lashbrook likely was living on the streets and has not had contact with law enforcement in more than a year, the sheriff’s office said.

An acquaintance of Lashbrook’s said he may have left the area, succumbed to weather conditions or “angered the wrong person,” the sheriff’s office said.

Lashbrook is 5-foot-9, 145 pounds with dirty blond hair and hazel eyes. Authorities ask that anyone who knows of Lashbrook’s whereabouts contact Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.