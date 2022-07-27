Authorities looking for man not seen since August 2021
July 27, 2022 Updated Wed., July 27, 2022 at 4:15 p.m.
Authorities are looking for 38-year-old Garret D. Lashbrook, who has not been seen since August 2021, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said.
Lashbrook’s family learned that he had been staying with a friend but was evicted. Lashbrook likely was living on the streets and has not had contact with law enforcement in more than a year, the sheriff’s office said.
An acquaintance of Lashbrook’s said he may have left the area, succumbed to weather conditions or “angered the wrong person,” the sheriff’s office said.
Lashbrook is 5-foot-9, 145 pounds with dirty blond hair and hazel eyes. Authorities ask that anyone who knows of Lashbrook’s whereabouts contact Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.
