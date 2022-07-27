Former Gonzaga great Kevin Pangos signs with Italian pro team

The long-rumored next destination in Kevin Pangos’ professional basketball career became official Wednesday.

The former Gonzaga standout reached a two-year agreement with Olimpia Milano, according to the Italian professional team based in Milan. Salary figures weren’t released.

“I can’t wait to get started, to work with this group of players and to help the team win as much as possible,” Pangos said in a team release.

Pangos and Olimpia Milano have been linked since April. The point guard made his NBA debut last season with Cleveland, playing in 24 games before agreeing to a lucrative multiyear, $6-million contract with CSKA Moscow in February. The Canadian native never went to Russia with the nation mobilizing to invade Ukraine.

Negotiating a buyout from CSKA Moscow was likely one of the holdups before Pangos could officially sign with Olimpia.

Pangos, 29, has had a strong run in Europe, including earning second-team All-EuroLeague honors in 2018 with Zalgiris in Lithuania and first-team All-EuroLeague in 2021 for Zenit in St. Petersburg, Russia. He averaged 13.5 points and 6.7 assists in Russia and 12.7 points and 5.9 assists for Zalgiris in 2018.

Pangos began his pro career by averaging 11.3 points and making 42% on 3-pointers for Gran Canaria (Spain) in 2015-16. He also played for FC Barcelona prior to joining Zenit.

Pangos, named the 2015 West Coast Conference player of the year in his senior season, ranks first in Gonzaga history in made 3-pointers (322), third in steals (177), fifth in wins (122), fifth in points (1,824) and sixth in assists (536). He made 41.5% of his career 3-point attempts and 84.3% at the free-throw line.