Mega Millions jackpot surges to $1B after no lottery grand prize winners for 29th straight draw
July 27, 2022 Updated Wed., July 27, 2022 at 3:20 p.m.
That’s billion — with a B.
The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday’s drawing has skyrocketed to $1.02 billion after no one matched all six numbers Tuesday night.
The winning numbers were 7, 29, 60, 63 and 66, with the gold Mega Ball of 15.
Eight tickets won $1 million by matching all five white balls and a ninth, sold in Ohio, won $3 million with the 3x multiplier. The others were won in New Jersey, New York, California, Florida, Illinois and Ohio.
In total, 6,775,330 tickets won something.
“Seeing the jackpot build over a period of months and reaching the billion-dollar mark is truly breathtaking. We encourage customers to keep play in balance and enjoy the ride,” Pat McDonald, the lead director of the Mega Millions Consortium, said in a statement.
“Someone is going to win.”
The Mega Millions jackpot has not been won in 29 drawings, since April 15, when someone got lucky in Tennessee.
At its current value, which will continue to rise until Friday, the jackpot would be the third highest in Mega Millions history, behind just the $1.537 billion winner in 2018 and the $1.050 winner in January 2021.
Three tickets split the Powerball grand prize of $1.586 billion in 2016.
