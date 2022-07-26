More human remains, third set since early May, found at Lake Mead

By Christian Martinez Los Angeles Times

LOS ANGELES — Human remains were found and recovered Monday at a beach on Lake Mead, the National Park Service said.

Around 4:30 p.m., rangers received reports of remains at Swim Beach in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, which is on the border of Arizona and Nevada.

Park rangers set up a perimeter, and the remains were recovered. The Clark County, Nevada, medical examiner will determine the cause of death, the park service said.

Additional details, including how long the remains may have been at the beach before being discovered, were not available Tuesday evening.

“Lake Mead National Recreation Area has no new comments on the incident at this time due to the ongoing nature of the investigation,” the park service said in an email to the L.A. Times.

Monday’s discovery comes a few months after receding water levels at the nation’s largest reservoir uncovered two sets of remains from decades ago.

Skeletal remains found in a barrel in early May likely belonged to a gunshot victim killed in the 1970s or 1980s, officials said.

Six days later, another set of remains was found at Callville Bay.

Authorities were confident that due to the region’s extreme drought and Lake Mead’s dropping water levels, more remains would be found.

In addition to human remains, the receding waters have revealed watercraft, including a World War II-era boat that had been put into service at the lake before sinking.